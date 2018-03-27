FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy today; storms late tomorrow night

The morning starts off with a carry-over from yesterday’s breezy and warm weather with gusts around 25 mph to start the morning. Temperatures won’t fall much below the lower 70s with clouds remaining thick and winds becoming even gustier at times through the day. The chance of rain remains low but a couple of stray showers can’t be totally ruled out through the day. Rain chances today remain low at 10-20%.

Through the evening, clouds will remain thick and the breeze will remain with low temperatures in the lower 70s. To start the day Wednesday, rain chances remain low with a very similar warm and breezy start tomorrow before a few scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible by afternoon.

The main line of storms will move in late tomorrow night, with computer models showing the line beginning to approach SW Louisiana well after sunset, closer to 10 or 11 pm. Through the late night and early morning hours of Thursday, an intense line of storms looks to move through that will bring very heavy rain, strong winds and possibly some severe weather.

The main threats will come in the form of damaging winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. As this squall line moves east, rain chances will end by Thursday afternoon with clearing skies and a sunny end to the work week.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches look most likely with this storm system, so some brief street flooding could be possible into the overnight hours of Thursday morning, but major flooding does not look to be an issue. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s with highs in the 70s with no rain returning until early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

