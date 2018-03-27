Ban on forced arbitration in sexual harassment claims fails - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ban on forced arbitration in sexual harassment claims fails

Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC) Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC)
Louisiana -

(AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have rejected legislation to ban employers from requiring their workers to sign contracts that keep them from filing sexual harassment lawsuits in civil court.
    
The House voted 50-42 against the proposal Monday. It needed 53 votes to pass.
    
Supporters of the measure by Rep. Robert Johnson, a Marksville Democrat, said contracts that force sexual harassment victims to pursue claims in closed-door arbitration proceedings give too much protection to perpetrators.
    
Johnson says it discourages people from coming forward to report inappropriate conduct.
    
Opponents say the proposal had good intentions, but would improperly intrude into decisions made by private businesses. They touted arbitration as costing less and offering privacy to victims.
    
Governor John Bel Edwards backed the bill in a package of anti-sexual harassment measures.
 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ban on forced arbitration in sexual harassment claims fails

    Ban on forced arbitration in sexual harassment claims fails

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:28:27 GMT
    Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC)Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC)
    Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC)Louisiana Legislature (Source: KPLC)
    (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have rejected legislation to ban employers from requiring their workers to sign contracts that keep them from filing sexual harassment lawsuits in civil court.      The House voted 50-42 against the proposal Monday. It needed 53 votes to pass.      Supporters of the measure by Rep. Robert Johnson, a Marksville Democrat, said contracts that force sexual harassment victims to pursue claims in closed-door arbitration proceedings gi...More >>
    (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have rejected legislation to ban employers from requiring their workers to sign contracts that keep them from filing sexual harassment lawsuits in civil court.      The House voted 50-42 against the proposal Monday. It needed 53 votes to pass.      Supporters of the measure by Rep. Robert Johnson, a Marksville Democrat, said contracts that force sexual harassment victims to pursue claims in closed-door arbitration proceedings gi...More >>

  • Distillery holding adult Easter egg hunt

    Distillery holding adult Easter egg hunt

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-03-27 09:06:45 GMT
    (Source: Bayou Rum)(Source: Bayou Rum)
    (Source: Bayou Rum)(Source: Bayou Rum)

    Easter egg hunts are often filled with young kids running around collecting candy and toys, but what about the parents? Why can’t they have fun?

    More >>

    Easter egg hunts are often filled with young kids running around collecting candy and toys, but what about the parents? Why can’t they have fun?

    More >>

  • How emergency responders respond in traffic

    How emergency responders respond in traffic

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:02:46 GMT
    (Source: Acadian Ambulance)(Source: Acadian Ambulance)
    (Source: Acadian Ambulance)(Source: Acadian Ambulance)

    If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes.  "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...

    More >>

    If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes.  "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly