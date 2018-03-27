Distillery holding adult Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts are often filled with young kids running around collecting candy and toys, but what about the parents? Why can’t they have fun?

Well Louisiana Spirits Distillery says now they can.

The makers of Bayou Rum are having a special adult only Easter egg hunt this Saturday.

From 2 to 3 p.m. adults of 21 years of age or older can search the grounds of the distillery for eggs filled with candy and Bayou Rum items.

There will also be golden eggs that gives hunters a chance to win a grand prize.

Cocktails will also be for sale of course, along with lunch from a few food trucks.

Tickets must be obtained before the hunt, and there is a very limited amount.

For more information on the hunt, and everything else the distillery has to offer, visit their website.

