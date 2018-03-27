Distillery holding adult Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts are often filled with young kids running around collecting candy and toys, but what about the parents? Why can’t they have fun?More >>
Easter egg hunts are often filled with young kids running around collecting candy and toys, but what about the parents? Why can’t they have fun?More >>
If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes. "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...More >>
If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes. "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...More >>
Today the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found David Bartie's confession cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
Today the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found David Bartie's confession cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
Imagine a football stadium filled with 64,000 people. That's how many died from opioids in 2016 in the United States. Calcasieu Parish has seen its share of drug-related deaths, but is the opioid crisis here? A local mother believes so, experiencing its effects firsthand. On almost every wall of Amy Talley's home you'll see Justin. "He's fun," said Amy. "He's got a great sense of humor." Justin loved movies, music and most of all ...More >>
Imagine a football stadium filled with 64,000 people. That's how many died from opioids in 2016 in the United States. Calcasieu Parish has seen its share of drug-related deaths, but is the opioid crisis here? A local mother believes so, experiencing its effects firsthand. On almost every wall of Amy Talley's home you'll see Justin. "He's fun," said Amy. "He's got a great sense of humor." Justin loved movies, music and most of all ...More >>