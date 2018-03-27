McNeese struggles on first day of Lake Charles Invitational

A rough beginning ended with a little light at the end of the tunnel for the McNeese Cowboys golf team on Monday on the first day of the Lake Charles Invitational hosted by McNeese and played at the Country Club at the Golden Nugget.



A swirling wind seemed to play havoc with most of the teams on the day, including the Cowboys who finished the first two rounds in a tie for eighth place in the 11-team field with a two-round score of 597 after posting rounds of 302 and 295.



The tournament will conclude on Tuesday with 18 holes beginning with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.



Ian Berrigan and Sutton Farmer kept the Cowboys within striking distance and helped the Cowboys move up a couple spots in the team rankings from the first round.



Berrigan ended the day at even par and in a tie for 12th place after shooting a 73 and 71 while Farmer is tied for 17th place at 2-over par with a 74 and 72.



Blake Elliott will enter the final round at 5-over following round of 74-75; Andreas Krokeide is 14-over (81-77) and Parker Beaty at 19-over (85-78).



Reid Giardina (71-76 – 147) and Nick Mattner (78-77 – 155) are playing as individuals.



Louisiana-Lafayette is the top team in the clubhouse with a 569 (186-283), led by Jack Tolson who sits atop the individual leaderboard at 11-under par following rounds of 67 and 66.



Marquette, ranked No. 39 in the nation in the GolfStat.com poll, is second with a 574. Lamar follows in third place at 575, Stephen F. Austin is fourth at 577 and Texas State rounds out the top five teams with a 578 score.



Southern Mississippi is in sixth place with a 588 and is followed by Missouri State at 591, McNeese and Nicholls at 597, Southeastern Louisiana at 602, and New Orleans with a 606.



Houston is also playing in the tournament but only has four players entered so it is excluded from team scoring.

