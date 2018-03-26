SPECIAL REPORT: The Opioid Crisis in SWLA; A mother's story

If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes. "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...More >>
Today the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found David Bartie's confession cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
Imagine a football stadium filled with 64,000 people. That's how many died from opioids in 2016 in the United States. Calcasieu Parish has seen its share of drug-related deaths, but is the opioid crisis here? A local mother believes so, experiencing its effects firsthand. On almost every wall of Amy Talley's home you'll see Justin. "He's fun," said Amy. "He's got a great sense of humor." Justin loved movies, music and most of all ...More >>
Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project. According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...More >>
