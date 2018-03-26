Sulphur citizens urged to conserve water - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur citizens urged to conserve water

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC) City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)

A 12-inch water main break at the intersection of East Burton Street and Beglis Parkway has resulted in low water pressure in Sulphur, according to city officials.

Sulphur citizens are urged to conserve water until further notice in an effort to avoid conditions requiring a boil advisory.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

