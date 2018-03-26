Local church starts initiative to combat hunger

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deridder is taking action in the fight against hunger.

Members of the church along with a dedicated group of volunteers have started a community garden in hopes of providing fresh produce for those in need.

Congregation president and avid gardener , Elizabeth Smith, came up with the idea to start the garden one day when she was mowing the church grounds.

"I was thinking how nice it would be instead of mowing grass, we had something there producing and I thought about a garden, and we already give to God's food box...so I was thinking we could give them fresh fruits and vegetables with what we grow."

The garden is still in it's early stages and includes produce such as potatoes, green beans, broccoli, kale, spinach, turnips and onions.

All the proceeds from the garden will go to a local food pantry in Deridder known as God's food box.

Smith hopes that this garden along with many of the church's other missions will not only help to combat the hunger issue in America, but serve as a beacon of light for the community of Deridder.

To learn how you can get involved with Redeemer Lutheran Church and help out with the garden, you can give them a call at 337-463-8427

https://www.facebook.com/houseofRedeemer/

or to find out how you can donate to God's Food Box, here's a link to their website,

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gods-Food-Box/102543289811643