Local church starts initiative to combat hunger

Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project. According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...More >>
Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deridder is taking action in the fight against hunger. Members of the church along with a dedicated group of volunteers have started a community garden in hopes of providing fresh produce for those in need. Congregation president and avid gardener , Elizabeth Smith, came up with the idea to start the garden one day when she was mowing the church grounds. "I was thinking how nice it would be instead of mowing grass, we had something there produc...More >>
Today the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found David Bartie's confession cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete. But, Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior.More >>
