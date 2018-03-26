Local church starts initiative to combat hunger - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local church starts initiative to combat hunger

By Ashley Joseph, Reporter
Connect
garden garden
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deridder is taking action in the fight against hunger.

Members of the church along with a dedicated group of volunteers have started a community garden in hopes of providing fresh produce for those in need.

Congregation president and avid gardener , Elizabeth Smith, came up with the idea to start the garden one day when she was mowing the church grounds.

"I was thinking how nice it would be instead of mowing grass, we had something there producing and I thought about a garden, and we already give to God's food box...so I was thinking we could give them fresh fruits and vegetables with what we grow."

The garden is still in it's early stages and includes produce such as potatoes, green beans, broccoli, kale, spinach, turnips and onions.

All the proceeds from the garden will go to a local food pantry in Deridder known as God's food box.

Smith hopes that this garden along with many of the church's other missions will not only help to combat the hunger issue in America, but serve as a beacon of light for the community of Deridder.  

To learn how you can get involved with Redeemer Lutheran Church and help out with the garden, you can give them a call at 337-463-8427 

https://www.facebook.com/houseofRedeemer/

or to  find out how you can donate to God's Food Box, here's a link to their website,

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gods-Food-Box/102543289811643

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur citizens urged to conserve water

    Sulphur citizens urged to conserve water

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:38:29 GMT
    City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)
    City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)
    A 12-inch water main break at the intersection of East Burton Street and Beglis Parkway has resulted in low water pressure in Sulphur, according to city officials. Sulphur citizens are urged to conserve water until further notice in an effort to avoid conditions requiring a boil advisory. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    A 12-inch water main break at the intersection of East Burton Street and Beglis Parkway has resulted in low water pressure in Sulphur, according to city officials. Sulphur citizens are urged to conserve water until further notice in an effort to avoid conditions requiring a boil advisory. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Trash pickup may be delayed due to I-10 bridge project

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to I-10 bridge project

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:42:34 GMT
    (Source KPLC)(Source KPLC)
    City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)City of Sulphur urges residents to conserve water. (Source KPLC)

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project.  According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...

    More >>

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project.  According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...

    More >>

  • Local church starts initiative to combat hunger

    Local church starts initiative to combat hunger

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:13:08 GMT
    gardengarden

    Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deridder is taking action in the fight against hunger. Members of the church along with a dedicated group of volunteers have started a community garden in hopes of providing fresh produce for those in need. Congregation president and avid gardener , Elizabeth Smith, came up with the idea to start the garden one day when she was mowing the church grounds. "I was thinking how nice it would be instead of mowing grass, we had something there produc...

    More >>

    Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deridder is taking action in the fight against hunger. Members of the church along with a dedicated group of volunteers have started a community garden in hopes of providing fresh produce for those in need. Congregation president and avid gardener , Elizabeth Smith, came up with the idea to start the garden one day when she was mowing the church grounds. "I was thinking how nice it would be instead of mowing grass, we had something there produc...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly