Daniel Kight sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

Daniel Kight was formally sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He brutally murdered David Scasino in 2014 by stabbing him more than 50 times and mutilating his body.

According to prosecutor Charles Robinson, the victim had accused Kight of being a child molester, which led to Kight murdering him, but Kight's defense attorney, Richard White, says Kight was delusional and thought he was saving a little girl, who didn't exist.

Kight pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, but Judge Robert Wyatt found him guilty of second-degree murder – which means Kight did not suffer from any mental disease or defect that prevented him from knowing right from wrong when he killed Scasino.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

