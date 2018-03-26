FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing ahead of our next cold front; Heavy rain likely

Tonight, will feel a lot like summer, with the very warm temperatures and lots of humidity. Lows tonight will only cool to the lower 70s. It will also be very muggy. Fog is possible in a few areas early Tuesday morning. I am keeping a 20% chance for some showers overnight. These are more likely around sunrise Tuesday. The winds will continue to blow out of the south, close to 20 mph.

Tuesday will have a 30% chance for some scattered showers with a possible storm or two. There’s a better chance for rain during the morning hours, rather than the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will still be warm with temperatures reaching the 80s. Winds will still be on the stronger side gusting up to 25 mph.

Our next cold front will be making its way to us by Wednesday. Therefore, Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be the start of some strong storms likely for today, and Thursday. Rain chances for Wednesday are up to 60%. Most of the rain looks to take place Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially overnight, and most of the day on Thursday.

The cold front will pass over on Thursday bringing more rain to us during the day. Rain chances are up to 80%. There will likely be strong storms with heavy rain likely. By the evening hours on Thursday, the bulk of the rain will be to our east, but we will still have a few showers around.

The severe threat is very uncertain. It is too far out to tell at this point. There will likely be a few strong storms. Unfortunately, the timing of these storms looks to be in the evening on Wednesday, and Wednesday night. So, if any severe threat does occur, it will happen overnight. That means you need to make your you have a plan in case any severe weather does strike. We will have a better idea close to Wednesday.

After the front passes on Thursday, the rain will begin to move out. By Friday, the rain will be gone, but a few clouds will still be in place. Those clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will also be a little cooler.

With Easter weekend coming up, the weather looks to be almost perfect! So far, there is no chance for rain, and there will be abundant sunshine! Temperatures will also be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

