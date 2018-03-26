Boil advisory remains in effect after water main break south of Lake Charles

A water main break in Waterworks District Two in Ward Three has officials advising residents to boil their water until further notice according to a news release.

The waterworks district says the line break happened Saturday and the boil advisory will stand until at least Wednesday.

The boil advisory will affect residents form Lincoln Road to Ham Reid Road and residents from Vermillion Drive to Lake Street.

To complete the repair of the water main, the waterworks district says there will be a partial water outage starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

