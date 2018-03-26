Fort Polk convoys may cause traffic congestion

Fort Polk convoys may cause some traffic issues.

The 82nd Airborne Division, participating in upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 18-06, is sea-lifting 1,400 pieces of equipment from the Port of Beaumont. Convoys carrying that equipment to Alexandria, Louisiana, will begin in 20-minute intervals from around noon through 10 p.m. Monday, March 26, and continue through March 31.

The convoy route is from La. 27 (from the Port of Beaumont) to DeQuincy; La. 12 to US 171, then north through DeRidder to Leesville's traffic circle. After Leesville's traffic circle, convoys will travel to Alexandria via La. 28.

The convoys, primarily driving the right lane of the roads, will cause some traffic congestion. In addition, tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles will be downloaded from the railway near the Leesville Courthouse.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution. Fort Polk officials are working with local law enforcement to mitigate any inconvenience to the community.

