Local man competes at American Ninja Warrior course

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete, but Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior.

"I really didn't think they'd call," Clanton said. "So I slacked off and they called and I thought, 'oh my god I have to cram everything I can into a month' and I feel pretty confident I'll do okay."

It all started when his son, Grant, started watching the show.  It wasn't long before the duo started practicing on real American Ninja Warrior courses in Texas.

Clanton thought he would be a good contender, but the road to the competition didn't come easy. "Five years ago I broke my leg, tore my ACL, meniscus, had two surgeries," Clanton said. "Three years ago I severely burnt the same leg, recovered from that and both the doctors told me I would never be real active."

Clanton will need to successfully complete the Cliff Hanger, the Salom Ladder, the Unstable Bridge, Cannon Ball Alley and the Vertical Limit, while his son and the rest of his family cheers him on from the sidelines.

Clanton will find out later this year if he'll make prime time.

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:33:28 GMT

