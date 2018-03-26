FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal) Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal) Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal) Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal) Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office.

She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood, with fires on Marvin Street, Ade Allen Memorial Drive and John Paul Jones Avenue. The fires are believed to be connected. Investigators are now re-evaluating a suspicious fire in the same area last week to see if it may be connected.

The damage was minor and no injuries were reported. However, Rodrigue said that several of the fires were set within feet of where families were sleeping, which could result in charges of aggravated arson - although no arrests have been announced.

Rodrigue asked anyone with information to call the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-866-946-1097 or submit information online at https://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/. Those who report information may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local man competes at American Ninja Warrior course

    Local man competes at American Ninja Warrior course

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:33:28 GMT

    It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete.  But, Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior. 

    More >>

    It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete.  But, Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior. 

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly