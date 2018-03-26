FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office.

She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood, with fires on Marvin Street, Ade Allen Memorial Drive and John Paul Jones Avenue. The fires are believed to be connected. Investigators are now re-evaluating a suspicious fire in the same area last week to see if it may be connected.

The damage was minor and no injuries were reported. However, Rodrigue said that several of the fires were set within feet of where families were sleeping, which could result in charges of aggravated arson - although no arrests have been announced.

Rodrigue asked anyone with information to call the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-866-946-1097 or submit information online at https://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/. Those who report information may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.