Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000

Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. 

Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment. 

Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse. 

Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation. 

Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unauthorized access card as theft, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts. Bond: $5,000

 Fred Mitchell, 62, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. 

Joshua Shane Mann, 19, Sulphur: Possession of controlled dangerous substances. 

Rocky Lynn Benoit, 36, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery. 

Ashley Renee Ray, 28, Sulphur: Two counts of direct contempt of court, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated assault. 

LeShawna Marie McClain, 30, Sulphur: Aggravated battery. 
 
Jimmy Curtis Broxson, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, battery. 

Curtis B Bergeron, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, out of state detainer. 

Brady Joseph Hicks, 37, Hackberry: Attempted simple burglary, resisting a police officer with force, simple criminal damage, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Rodrick Wayne Chiasson, 46, Welsh: Battery by strangulation, false imprisonment. 

Adam George Murnane, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault. 

Samika Savanna Ceasar, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Robert Lee Banks, 42, Iowa: False imprisonment, battery serious body injury-unconsciousness, pain, disfigurement, loss of body member, organ, mental, a substantial risk of death.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local man competes at American Ninja Warrior course

    Local man competes at American Ninja Warrior course

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:33:28 GMT

    It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete.  But, Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior. 

    More >>

    It's a course some of the best athletes in the world can't complete.  But, Lake Charles Native, Ryan Clanton, is taking a shot at becoming the next American Ninja Warrior. 

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly