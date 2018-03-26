Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

(KPLC)

On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance at in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings. 

The complainant told deputies that she and another person were struck intentionally by her ex-boyfriend, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Deputies located the vehicle with damage to the windshield at a residence on Theo Road. 

Joseph Daniel Durkin, 40, of Jennings, was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting arrest. He was booked into the parish jail with no bond.

    •   
