Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

The workshop entitled “Linked” is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Church of the King, 2145 Oak Park Blvd, in Lake Charles.

The dates and topics for the next three months are:

•    April 10, 2018 – Department of Child and Family Services Law 
•    May 8, 2018 – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
•    June 12, 2018 – Getting Intoxicated in a Millennial World

Foster parents can receive one training hour per workshop.

The workshops are free to the public, and a meal and childcare will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. You can register to attend at www.swlafostercare.com or call (337) 491-8735 for more information.

