Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 25

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
Kevin Wayne Bourque, 56, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

David Fife, 49, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court.

Dominick Gioia, 57, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.

Hugh Collette, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Lee Citizen, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Victor Hernandez, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Alejandra Garcia, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Meghan Monceaux, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of direct contempt of court.

Jordan Monceaux, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of direct contempt of court.

Fernando Nino, 26, Pharr, TX: Second degree battery, simple battery.

Johnquel Mackey-Pollard, 25, Lake Charles: Battery of police officer, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.

Tina Laughlin, 46, Iowa: Violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana.

Dana Dodson, 30, Iowa: Violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana.

Ronald Hilliard, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Erroll Reed, 37, Jennings: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

 Kari Thibodeaux, 38, Rayne, La: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, produce, manufacture or possess with intent, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

