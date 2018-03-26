Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say. 

The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion. 

During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." Godwin then pointed at two staffers in the room and stated, "You two are next."

USAO says that Godwin and Taylor have had multiple interactions. In 2017, Godwin showed up to Taylor's house and interacted with him outside of the home. The second time, Godwin came to the Virginia Beach office and yelled at congressional staff members.

USAO says Godwin is charged with threatening to murder and assault a United States official and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Young is prosecuting this case.

Read the full USAO release HERE

