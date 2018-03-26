FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy; heavy rain threat later this week

Temperatures are starting off very warm and muggy this morning, barely below 70 degrees with not much more of a drop through sunrise. Through the morning look for temperatures to continue to warm up as some areas of patchy fog will continue through mid-morning with a warm and breezy afternoon ahead. Rain chances look very low thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure over the area with highs in the lower 80s.

It will be quite breezy today with winds gusting over 25 mph at times by afternoon out of the south. This will further increase the humidity levels and lows tonight will not drop out of the lower 70s. Through the day on Tuesday, clouds will remain thick with the chance of a few showers developing by afternoon although heavy rain and storms will hold off until later in the week.

A deepening area of low pressure over the western states will result in low pressure forming over the southern Plains, eventually sending a cold front into the state by Thursday. Rain and storms will begin developing late in the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain moving through late Wednesday night through the day Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches look likely with a few strong to severe storms possible as well.

Rain and storms will come to an end by Thursday night with sunshine on the return Friday along with less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. The forecast keeps rain away through Easter with a gradual warm-up returning by Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

