Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The theme to this year’s fair is “Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?”

They hope to connect Southwest Louisiana’s youth with potential employers, in order for them to have a leg up on the job search.

Local employers will be there to interview prospective employers, and accept applications for full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs.

There will also be several workshops to discuss work readiness and high-demand jobs in our area.

Representatives from nearby colleges will be in attendance to give advice to the youth about which courses will best prepare them for their job searches.

The fair is open to everyone ages 16-24, and everyone planning on attending should wear business attire and bring resumes.

For statistics on the employment numbers for youth, see The United States Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2017.

