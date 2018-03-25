Local Halloween attraction vandalized, but owners remain positive

A popular local Halloween attraction was vandalized this past week, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.

"Between last Sunday and this Sunday, somebody came on the property and caused extensive damage," says Larry Eagle, owner of Lost Hollows.

When he and his wife Cynthia went to check their property Sunday afternoon, they say they found windows of cars smashed with bricks, the concession stand broken into and trashed, and the property ransacked. The vandals reportedly even took the keys to their tractor, driving it into several buildings.

When asked about the extent of the damage, Eagle says he would put it close to $10,000 worth of damage.

"Anytime you see something like this you feel totally violated that somebody would have that much anger towards you or your business that they would want to do something like this," Eagle says.

One of the actors for Lost Hollows, Jaeson Leverkuhn, says that most of the proceeds collected from the Halloween season go towards the "Don't Be a Monster" anti-bullying campaign.

"So it doesn't just affect the Lost Hollows family," says Leverkuhn. "It affects our community and we love our community."

Those at Lost Hollows say that although they had bullies of their own this past week vandalize their property, they won't let it get the best of them.

"Whoever it is, they must think this is going to keep us from doing what we do," says Eagle. "However, we will come back bigger and stronger for this season. You know, there's always going to be people out there that are going to try to knock you down, and if you let them get the upper hand on you, they feel like they've succeeded, and you know, they haven't."

"Like Larry said," added Leverkuhn, smiling, "we will be back bigger and stronger this year, and scarier!"

Eagle says that they have cameras on the property, and although the vandals stole some of the recordings, they have other cameras across the property that are currently being looked at by authorities.

The police are investigating, and the owners of Lost Hollows are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.