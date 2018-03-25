FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible early this week, then heavy rain by mid-week

Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Monday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will remain calm after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph.

Starting next week on Monday, the rain chances will remain at 20%, but then by Tuesday, the rain chances go up to 30%. There will likely be showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms. I have now increased the rain chance to 70% with the likelihood that our next cold front will start to arrive. The front is moving very slowly. Most of the rain looks to take place Wednesday afternoon and evening, then overnight into Thursday. Thursday has a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be in the morning, then should clear later in the day.

The severe threat is very uncertain. It is too far out to tell at this point. There will likely be a few strong storms. Unfortunately, the timing of these storms looks to be in the evening on Wednesday, and Wednesday night. So, if any severe threat does occur, it will happen overnight. That means you need to make your you have a plan in case any severe weather does strike. We will have a better idea close to Wednesday.

The cold front will cross over by Thursday, at least the cooler air will start to arrive by then. As mentioned, rain is still likely for our Thursday, but it may start to come to an end by the end of the day. By Friday, the rain will be gone, but a few clouds will still be in place. Those clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will be back.

In the interest of Easter weekend coming up, the weather looks to be almost perfect! So far, there is no chance for rain, and there will be abundant sunshine! Temperatures will also be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

