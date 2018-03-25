Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle acci - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police.

Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time.

Minor injuries have been reported.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible early this week, then heavy rain by mid-week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible early this week, then heavy rain by mid-week

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:22:54 GMT
    Heavy rain expected this weekHeavy rain expected this week
    Heavy rain expected this weekHeavy rain expected this week

    Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Monday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will remain calm after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph. Starting next week on Monday, the rain chances will remain at 20%, but then by Tuesday, the rain chances go up to 30%. There will likely be showers with a few thunderstorms possible. 

    Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Monday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will remain calm after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph. Starting next week on Monday, the rain chances will remain at 20%, but then by Tuesday, the rain chances go up to 30%. There will likely be showers with a few thunderstorms possible. 

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Bruchhaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
