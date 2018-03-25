Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Monday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will remain calm after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph. Starting next week on Monday, the rain chances will remain at 20%, but then by Tuesday, the rain chances go up to 30%. There will likely be showers with a few thunderstorms possible.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.More >>
