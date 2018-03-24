March for Our Lives in Lake Charles

Hundreds of thousands of American teenagers and their supporters rallied across the nation against gun violence Saturday, March 24, demanding change after the Parkland High School shooting.

Almost 100 gathered at Lock Park in Lake Charles to join those asking for tougher gun laws.

The two groups that organized the event, Indivisible SWLA and Indivisible DeRidder, were given hundreds of signs from the Parkland students and other organizations such as Moms Demand Action.

"We feel like a strong community of thinking people who want a positive forward-looking society, where we have rights, but we also have responsibilities," said Carolyn Woosley, a co-facilitator of Indivisible SWLA. "And in this case, we need to address that issue with guns."

Woosley says that the two groups also sent signs to Lafayette, where around 300 gathered as well.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.