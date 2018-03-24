Cowboys fall 7-2 to Nicholls on Saturday

THIBODAUX – Nicholls scored a first inning run then plated four runs in the fourth inning off of a bases loaded, base clearing double by Lee Clark as the Colonels beat McNeese 7-2 to capture the Southland Conference baseball series with their second win in as many days here Saturday night.



McNeese (8-14, 5-3) will look to snap a 14-game losing streak to Nicholls in Thibodaux while attempting to avoid a sweep in the series finale at 1 on Sunday. The Colonels (8-14, 4-4) captured their sixth consecutive home series over the Cowboys.



The Cowboys, who out-hit the Colonels by a 10-8 margin, had just two hits through the first four innings, but in the fifth, the bats started to heat up.



Andrew Bryan and Mitchell Rogers had back-to-back two out singles in the fifth but were left stranded, but the upstart offense carried over into the sixth inning where the Cowboys got on the board and cut the Nicholls lead to 5-2.



Following a Joe Provenzano fly out to start the inning, Reid Bourque, who finished 3-for-4 from the plate, single up the middle and advanced to third on a follow up single to left field by Shane Selman. But Selman was thrown out at second as he tried to stretch the bloop single into a double. Bourque scored when Jacob Stracner singled to center field to make it 5-1 and Stracner scored after he stole second base and was knocked in by Jake Cochran’s single up the middle to make it 5-2.



Dustin Duhon kept the two-out rally going with the fifth single in the inning, this one an infield knock, but the rally ended on a groundout by the next batter.



Cowboys’ starting pitcher Bryan King (1-1) took the loss after he threw five innings and gave up five runs on five hits with four walks and four strike outs.



Nicholls added a run in the seventh inning off an RBI double by catcher Kyle Knauth to increase the lead to 6-2.



McNeese threatened in the eighth inning when Bourque led things off with a single to left field, advanced to second on a fielding error by the left fielder, and then third on a wild pitch. But Bourque would be left stranded on the bag after Nicholls starting pitcher Cayden Hatcher got the next three batters out, the first two of the three on strike outs.



Hatcher (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after he allowed just two runs and 10 hits in eight innings of work. He struck out 10 in the game and walked just one.



The Cowboys went down in order in the ninth to end the game.



Selman joined Bourque in the multiple hit department after he posted a 2-for-4 game at the plate.



Nicholls’ Joey Morales and Clark each recorded two hits to lead the Colonels’ eight hit attack.

