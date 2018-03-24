Water leak in South Lake Charles leaves residents without water - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Water leak in South Lake Charles leaves residents without water

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A main water line break on the corner of Elliott Road and Gauthier Road has left many Lake Charles residents without water and under a boil advisory.

Pipeline contractors pulled a waterline out of a bevel, according to Casey Smith, senior utilities specialist with Water District 12.

About 410 residents from Lincoln Road to Ham Reid Road and residents from Big Lake Road to Lake Street currently have their water shut off. Water is expected to come back on within two to three hours.

Waterworks District 12 has asked residents to boil their water when service is returned.

