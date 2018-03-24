5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever.

Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static," some traveling hours to be there.

Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from."

The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffed with candy and ready for children's Easter baskets, but McCann says he "egg-spected" the event to grow to be something this big.

"Well, with anything you do, you want to see some kind of momentum grow, and so the neat thing is, I think the word of mouth got out, just how much fun these kids had," said McCann. "You know, from face painting, to tattoos, to having everything for free, and candy and eggs coming from a helicopter!"

The egg drop originally started on the church grounds, but as the years went by all the "egg-xtra" people had to be accommodated, so the church moved it to Jennings Parks & Recreation. But McCann says the most important thing is the community coming together for a day of fun.

"For community, you know, the neat thing is we are just making memories for the kids. The connection that you see with the kids and their parents or grandparents is all worth it."

The fun didn't stop with the helicopter dropping thousands of eggs filled with candy, there were food trucks, inflatables, train rides, and more.

Our Savior's Church says they are already hatching plans for next year's event after the success of this year.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

  • March 24 election results for Allen, Jeff Davis parishes

    March 24 election results for Allen, Jeff Davis parishes

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:37:42 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.

    More >>

    March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.

    More >>

  • Water leak in South Lake Charles leaves residents without water

    Water leak in South Lake Charles leaves residents without water

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:34:26 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A water leak on the corner of Elliott Road and Gauthier Road has left many Lake Charles residents without water. Pipeline contractors pulled a waterline out of a bevel, according to Casey Smith the senior utilities specialist with Water District 12. Residents from Lincoln Road to Ham Reid Road and residents from Big Lake Road to Lake Street currently have their water shut off. Water expected to come back on within 2 to 3 hours. Once the water is back on, residents in the area ...

    More >>

    A water leak on the corner of Elliott Road and Gauthier Road has left many Lake Charles residents without water. Pipeline contractors pulled a waterline out of a bevel, according to Casey Smith the senior utilities specialist with Water District 12. Residents from Lincoln Road to Ham Reid Road and residents from Big Lake Road to Lake Street currently have their water shut off. Water expected to come back on within 2 to 3 hours. Once the water is back on, residents in the area ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly