5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever.

Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static," some traveling hours to be there.

Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from."

The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffed with candy and ready for children's Easter baskets, but McCann says he "egg-spected" the event to grow to be something this big.

"Well, with anything you do, you want to see some kind of momentum grow, and so the neat thing is, I think the word of mouth got out, just how much fun these kids had," said McCann. "You know, from face painting, to tattoos, to having everything for free, and candy and eggs coming from a helicopter!"

The egg drop originally started on the church grounds, but as the years went by all the "egg-xtra" people had to be accommodated, so the church moved it to Jennings Parks & Recreation. But McCann says the most important thing is the community coming together for a day of fun.

"For community, you know, the neat thing is we are just making memories for the kids. The connection that you see with the kids and their parents or grandparents is all worth it."

The fun didn't stop with the helicopter dropping thousands of eggs filled with candy, there were food trucks, inflatables, train rides, and more.

Our Savior's Church says they are already hatching plans for next year's event after the success of this year.

