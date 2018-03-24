LIVE BLOG: March 24 election

The polls have closed and election results are rolling in! Voters went to the polls today to elect mayors in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville.

9:41 p.m.

With 13 of 13 precincts reporting Mike Danahay wins the race for Sulphur mayor.

9:39 p.m.

9:23 p.m.

With 11 of 13 precincts reporting in Calcasieu Parish, Danahay leads Duncan 58 to 42 percent in the Sulphur mayoral race.

9:07 p.m.

The Sulphur Mayor's race is the only mayoral race without a winner at this time. With 4 of 13 precincts reporting in Calcasieu Parish, Danahay leads Duncan 60 percent to 40 percent.

8:55 p.m.

With 100% of precincts reporting in Beauregard Parish KPLC declares Misty Clanton the winner of the DeRidder mayoral race.

With 100% of precincts reporting in Vernon Parish, Rick Allen a second term as Leesville Mayor.

Denis Jordan is declared the mayor in the town of New Llano.

8:47 p.m.

With 4 of 13 precincts reporting in Calcasieu Parish, Danahay leads Duncan 60 percent to 40 percent.

In the race for Jeff Davis Parish School Board District 10 1 of 4 precincts are now reporting. Buller leads Tarver 69 percent to 31 percent.

8:45 p.m.

With 10 of the 11 precincts reporting in Beauregard Parish, Misty Clanton leads with 76 percent of the vote. There is one precinct in Vernon Parish and one in Beauregard that still need to be calculated.

8:38 p.m.

5 of 12 precincts are now reporting in Beauregard Parish. Misty Clinton has 1,046 votes to Mike Harper's 284.

In the Councilmen at Large race for the city of DeRidder, the top candidates are Vincent Labue with 25 percent, Michael D. Harris and Chance Lewis with 20 percent each, and Billy Spikes with 13 percent.

8:29 p.m.

With 1 of 12 precincts reporting, Misty Clanton leads Mike Harper 79 percent to 21 percent in the DeRidder mayoral race.

8:17 p.m.

Early results show Misty Clanton leading Mike Harper 80 percent to 20 percent in the DeRidder mayoral race.

8:04 p.m.

Early results are in and show Mike Danahay leading Chris Duncan 60 percent to 40 percent in the Sulphur mayoral race.

Rick Allen, with 65 percent, is leading Roland Huson in the race for Leesville mayor.

