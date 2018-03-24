Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after children located a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence.

The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE BLOG: March 24 election

    LIVE BLOG: March 24 election

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:19:31 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The polls have closed and election results are rolling in! Voters went to the polls today to elect mayors in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville. We'll have the latest on the election right here.

    More >>

    The polls have closed and election results are rolling in! Voters went to the polls today to elect mayors in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville. We'll have the latest on the election right here.

    More >>

  • Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings

    Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:08:04 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after locating a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence. The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred t...

    More >>

    A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after locating a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence. The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred t...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Easter Events 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Easter Events 2018

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:29:17 GMT
    Easter egg hunt for senior citizens at J.D. Clifton Center in Lake Charles (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)Easter egg hunt for senior citizens at J.D. Clifton Center in Lake Charles (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...

    More >>

    The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly