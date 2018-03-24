Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings

A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after children located a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence.

The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

