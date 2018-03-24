Two-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Jennings

The polls have closed and election results are rolling in! Voters went to the polls today to elect mayors in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville. We'll have the latest on the election right here.More >>
A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after locating a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence. The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred t...
The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...
Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Sunday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will calm down after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph. There is a 20% chance we will have a few showers on Sunday. Most of the rain, if any, will be in the morning. After noon, we will only see cloudy skies with slim to no chance for rain.
