FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few and small showers possible Sunday, then storms arriving by mid-week

Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only down to the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some showers in the morning on Sunday as we wake up. I am keeping a 20% chance for some rain overnight. The winds will calm down after sunset, but will still continue to blow 5-10 mph.

There is a 20% chance we will have a few showers on Sunday. Most of the rain, if any, will be in the morning. After noon, we will only see cloudy skies with slim to no chance for rain. The clouds will still be in place, so there will not be much sunshine. It may not be complete overcast, but don’t hold out for a sunny day. The winds will also not be as brisk. Instead they will only blow about 5-10 out of the south. Highs for Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Starting next week on Monday, the rain chances will remain at 20%, but then by Tuesday, the rain chances go up to 30%. There will likely be showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms. I have now increased the rain chance to 70% with the likelihood that our next cold front will start to arrive. The front is moving very slowly. Most of the rain looks to take place Wednesday afternoon and evening, then overnight into Thursday. Thursday has a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be in the morning, then should clear later in the day.

The cold front will cross over by Thursday, at least the cooler air will start to arrive by then. As mentioned, rain is still likely for our Thursday, but it may start to come to an end by the end of the day. By Friday, the rain will be gone, but a few clouds will still be in place. Those clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will be back.

In the interest of Easter weekend coming up, the weather looks to be almost perfect! So far, there is no chance for rain, and there will be abundant sunshine! Temperatures will also be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

