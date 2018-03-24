Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)

The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?".

Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have.

The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.