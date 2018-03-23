Lake Charles Regional Airport opens new restaurant

Travelers flying in and out of Lake Charles Regional Airport now have something to look forward to...food.

The first restaurant opened at the airport Friday.

By the size of the crowd, it looks like Jenn & Jean's Creole Café has been here forever.

But Friday the creole restaurant opened for the first time inside the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

"There was nothing here," said co-owner, William Cooks.

For months the airport had no restaurant for travelers, so Cooks decided to change that.

"I said what we will do is try to bring in the Creole culture for...oncoming passengers and for the surrounding area," he said.

The authentic creole food Cooks serves is something some customers enjoy.

"I think it's very festive," said Krystle Fontenot. "I think it's going to be good for business when people come to eat, they're going to be able to get a good taste in food."

Not only that, Cooks believes his restaurant will help the airport economically.

"I feel that it will grow the airport and make people more apt to come through Lake Charles instead of Lafayette or Houston," said Cooks.

He hopes that with a restaurant for the airport it will allow everyone a chance to have a good meal to eat, and in turn help him support his local community.

Cooks says he is still working with the airport to determine operating hours for his restaurant.

