Debris smashes woman's windshield

This week a Sulphur woman driving on I-10 says she was startled to have a board slam into her windshield. She managed to maintain control of the car and pull off to the side.

Her daughter, Sedonary Bouillion, says she's just grateful her mom didn't crash.

My initial reaction was, I was very emotional because I saw the state of my mother when she pulled up at my house. She was in shock definitely. She is lucky to have her life. Knowing what could have happened is what gets you.

Bouillion says the board flew up when it was hit by another car. she says it happened on I-10 westbound between Ryan Street and Enterprise Boulevard. she says they were not able to identify who dropped the board on the interstate...

"Unfortunately, my mother had to come out of pocket for a brand new windshield. She had a high deductible so we just got the windshield, she paid out of pocket anyway. It cost $230," she said.

Later, Bouillion says they went back and saw other boards in the median and off to the side. Bouillion says they want to make sure it doesn't happen to anybody else.

"If you see somebody drop something please call because lives can be taken. It seems like a very simple thing, a board falling on a road, but it's not that simple," she said.

Troop D State Police say the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is responsible for picking up debris though drivers should call 911 if there's an immediate hazard.

You can contact the DOTD if you spot debris that needs to be removed. DOTD Spokesman Brendan Rush provided the following information:

"If you provide a location along I-10 we will have a maintenance crew remove it. DOTD removed debris regularly from the roadway. In fact today and yesterday we had a massive exercise to remove litter and debris that we promoted through social media. This was designed to bring awareness to the public that the debris on the roadway is left there by them," said Rush.

"And DOTD is not alone. Groups like Keep Louisiana Beautiful, and the Departments of Wildlife and Fisheries, State Police, Natural Resources Agriculture, and Environmental quality regularly pick up debris across the state. Last year DOTD removed over 63,000 cubic yards of debris. As far as the fines, those are applied by law enforcement. If you know where the debris came from you would report it to the state police or sheriff."

"911 is always best for emergencies and they will contact DOTD if need be. During the work week between 7:30 am and 5 pm people can also call 877-452-3683 DOTD Customer Service or email dotdcs@la.gov," said Rush.

