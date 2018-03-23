Deaf, Deaf World allows students to enter a world of silence

Students at Barbe High School shuffled into the gym and were greeted with silence; a world without sound, something thousands experience in the state.

Students got a glimpse of what life is like as a deaf person by going to various booths, like a simulated hospital visit and a classroom, only allowed to use nonverbal communication.

According to Damien Parfait, an educational interpreter at Barbe High School, Louisiana has the second highest population of deaf-blind individuals in North America. He says there is a large deaf and hard of hearing community in Lake Charles.

"They put on events and socials within their community, and they like to invite hearing people to come, to learn the language, to socialize with them."

Events such as bowling on April 13 at Petro Bowl from 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. and signing over coffee at Starbucks on Ryan Street on April 20. The events are for everyone, from parents of children who are deaf or hard of hearing to those who are learning American Sign Language, or ASL.

Christa Foolkes, the CPSB Coordinator of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing helps organize some of these events. For more information on upcoming events, you can reach her at christa.foolkes@cpsb.org or (337) 217-4300 ext. 3614.

