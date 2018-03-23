Boise Cascade donates over $100K of lumber to rebuild Oakdale Elementary

Local businesses continue to help rebuilding efforts after Oakdale Elementary caught fire in May 2017.

Boise Cascade - Oakdale Operations made the latest donation to OKES. Over $100,000 of laminated veneer lumber and joists were donated in a ceremony Friday morning.

"Boise takes our role in this community very seriously and we are glad to be able to help out with the rebuild at OKES," said Boise's Anita Duck.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.