LA Workforce Commission: State unemployment rate lowest since 20 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LA Workforce Commission: State unemployment rate lowest since 2008

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission) (Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The unemployment rate in Louisiana is the lowest it has been since February 2008, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

February employment data released today by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows an increase in Louisiana's labor market.

According to the report, seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals are at historical lows as well.

The number of unemployed in February was 95,099, the lowest number since May 2008.

“We are excited about the latest unemployment figures, and will continue to work with our industry partners to place Louisianans in family-sustaining careers,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Executive Director Ava Dejoie.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles Regional Airport opens new restaurant

    Lake Charles Regional Airport opens new restaurant

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:39:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Travelers flying in and out of Lake Charles Regional Airport now have something to look forward to...food.  The first restaurant opened at the airport Friday.  By the size of the crowd it looks like Jenn & Jean's Creole Café has been here forever.   But Friday the creole restaurant opened for the first time inside the Lake Charles Regional Airport.   "There was nothing here," said co-owner, William Cooks.  For months the air...

    More >>

    Travelers flying in and out of Lake Charles Regional Airport now have something to look forward to...food.  The first restaurant opened at the airport Friday.  By the size of the crowd it looks like Jenn & Jean's Creole Café has been here forever.   But Friday the creole restaurant opened for the first time inside the Lake Charles Regional Airport.   "There was nothing here," said co-owner, William Cooks.  For months the air...

    More >>

  • Deaf, Deaf World allows students to enter a world of silence

    Deaf, Deaf World allows students to enter a world of silence

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:37:02 GMT

    Students at Barbe High School shuffled into the gym and were greeted with silence; a world without sound, something thousands experience in the state.  Students got a glimpse of what life is like as a deaf person by going to various booths, like a simulated hospital visit and a classroom, only allowed to use nonverbal communication. According to Damien Parfait, an educational interpreter at Barbe High School, Louisiana has the second highest population of deaf-blind indivi...

    More >>

    Students at Barbe High School shuffled into the gym and were greeted with silence; a world without sound, something thousands experience in the state.  Students got a glimpse of what life is like as a deaf person by going to various booths, like a simulated hospital visit and a classroom, only allowed to use nonverbal communication. According to Damien Parfait, an educational interpreter at Barbe High School, Louisiana has the second highest population of deaf-blind indivi...

    More >>

  • Debris smashes woman's windshield

    Debris smashes woman's windshield

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:27:10 GMT

    This week a Sulphur woman driving on I-10 says she was startled to have a board slam into her windshield.    She managed to maintain control of the car and pull off to the side.  Her daughter Sedonary Bouillion says she's just grateful her mom didn't crash. 

    More >>

    This week a Sulphur woman driving on I-10 says she was startled to have a board slam into her windshield.    She managed to maintain control of the car and pull off to the side.  Her daughter Sedonary Bouillion says she's just grateful her mom didn't crash. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly