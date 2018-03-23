LA Workforce Commission: State unemployment rate lowest since 2008

The unemployment rate in Louisiana is the lowest it has been since February 2008, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

February employment data released today by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows an increase in Louisiana's labor market.

According to the report, seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals are at historical lows as well.

The number of unemployed in February was 95,099, the lowest number since May 2008.

“We are excited about the latest unemployment figures, and will continue to work with our industry partners to place Louisianans in family-sustaining careers,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Executive Director Ava Dejoie.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.