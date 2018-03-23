Voters to decide mayoral races in Sulphur, DeRidder, Leesville Saturday

Voters will head to the polls Saturday to elect mayors in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

To find your voting location and specifics on your ballot, click HERE.

Click HERE to see what's on the ballot in each parish.

We will have live updates online as results roll in. Will also have a 9:30 p.m. webcast to keep you updated.

Sulphur voters will decide between Mike Danahay and incumbent Chris Duncan.

In DeRidder, voters will decide between Misty Clanton and Mike Harper and in Leesville, the race is between incumbent Rick Allen and Roland Huson. Current DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts is retiring.

