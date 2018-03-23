18-wheeler crash in Allen Parish claims life of Rosepine man

A crash in Allen Parish claimed the life of a Rosepine man this morning (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A Rosepine man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish this morning, according to Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler at 6:30 a.m. on La. 26 just west of Mittie.

Henry T. Wilson, III, 56, was traveling west on La. 26 in an 18-wheeler when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle abruptly veered to the right and struck a tree, Anderson said. Upon impact, the cab became engulfed in flames with Wilson trapped inside.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

