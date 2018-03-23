Local leaders and volunteers take part in effort to "Keep Louisiana Beautiful"

Today dozens of volunteers and local leaders took part in a "Leaders Against Litter" Initiative. The annual event serves as an effort to educate and involve community leaders in the fight against litter in Louisiana. Keep Louisiana Beautiful and twenty-six affiliates, including Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful-Team Green participated in a statewide litter-a-thon this morning across a one-mile route along 12th street between Enterprise and Hodges Street.

Leaders and volunteers also signed a pledge board confirming their commitment to SPEAK UP and spread the word that litter is not acceptable; to PICK UP litter whenever they see it; and to STAND UP and lead the way for a litter-free Louisiana.

Over the past four years, nearly 2,000 of our state's leaders have taken part in "Leaders Against Litter", a combined effort that has removed over 25,000 pounds of trash and almost 17,000 butts from our state's roadways and green spaces.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has many different resources to encourage the public to combat litter:

This event along with many others like it across the state kicks off the Great American Cleanup which is held in the months of March, April, and May. If you would like to become involved with Team Green you can call 337.491.1481 or email blake.trahan@cityoflc.us or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/recycle to learn about other upcoming events, volunteering opportunities, and various cleanups.

