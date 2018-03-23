World Purple Day for epilepsy awareness on March 26 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

World Purple Day for epilepsy awareness on March 26

By KPLC Digital Staff
Dig into your closet and pull out your purple on Monday, March 26 for World Purple Day, a designated day to raise awareness about epilepsy.
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Dig into your closet and pull out your purple on Monday, March 26 for World Purple Day!

World Purple Day is an international grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide.

On March 26 each year, people in countries around the world are invited to wear purple and host events in support of epilepsy awareness.

In 2017, people in dozens of countries on all continents participated in Purple Day.

Hallie Guidry, a student at South Beauregard High School, is spearheading the local effort to encourage people to wear purple and educate about epilepsy.

Guidry was diagnosed with the condition that affects approximately 50 million people around the world.

In spite of the health challenges, Guidry is a 4.0 student and cheerleader at her school.

There is currently no cure for epilepsy, however for 10-15 percent of people with epilepsy, the surgical removal of the seizure focus – the part of brain where the person's seizures start – can eliminate all seizure activity.

For more than half of people with epilepsy, medication will control their seizures. Additionally, some children will outgrow their epilepsy and some adults may have a spontaneous remission.

You can learn more about Purple Day here.

