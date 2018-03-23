Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

Travelers flying in and out of Lake Charles Regional Airport now have something to look forward to...food. The first restaurant opened at the airport Friday. By the size of the crowd it looks like Jenn & Jean's Creole Café has been here forever. But Friday the creole restaurant opened for the first time inside the Lake Charles Regional Airport. "There was nothing here," said co-owner, William Cooks. For months the air...More >>
Travelers flying in and out of Lake Charles Regional Airport now have something to look forward to...food. The first restaurant opened at the airport Friday. By the size of the crowd it looks like Jenn & Jean's Creole Café has been here forever. But Friday the creole restaurant opened for the first time inside the Lake Charles Regional Airport. "There was nothing here," said co-owner, William Cooks. For months the air...More >>
Students at Barbe High School shuffled into the gym and were greeted with silence; a world without sound, something thousands experience in the state. Students got a glimpse of what life is like as a deaf person by going to various booths, like a simulated hospital visit and a classroom, only allowed to use nonverbal communication. According to Damien Parfait, an educational interpreter at Barbe High School, Louisiana has the second highest population of deaf-blind indivi...More >>
Students at Barbe High School shuffled into the gym and were greeted with silence; a world without sound, something thousands experience in the state. Students got a glimpse of what life is like as a deaf person by going to various booths, like a simulated hospital visit and a classroom, only allowed to use nonverbal communication. According to Damien Parfait, an educational interpreter at Barbe High School, Louisiana has the second highest population of deaf-blind indivi...More >>
This week a Sulphur woman driving on I-10 says she was startled to have a board slam into her windshield. She managed to maintain control of the car and pull off to the side. Her daughter Sedonary Bouillion says she's just grateful her mom didn't crash.More >>
This week a Sulphur woman driving on I-10 says she was startled to have a board slam into her windshield. She managed to maintain control of the car and pull off to the side. Her daughter Sedonary Bouillion says she's just grateful her mom didn't crash.More >>
An 18-wheeler carrying a load of tomatoes is on fire on 210 eastbound near Nelson Road. Authorities are asking all drivers to avoid the area, using I-10 as a detour. No injuries are known at this time. We are monitoring the situation and will update the story as we get information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
An 18-wheeler carrying a load of tomatoes is on fire on 210 eastbound near Nelson Road. Authorities are asking all drivers to avoid the area, using I-10 as a detour. No injuries are known at this time. We are monitoring the situation and will update the story as we get information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
On Saturday, March 24, voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls to vote in the primary election.More >>
On Saturday, March 24, voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls to vote in the primary election.More >>