Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year.

Ralph LeBleu, 53, was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr.

On Feb. 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village Road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett; both were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

LeBleu was charged with vehicular homicide due to the presence of methamphetamine, methadone, hydrocodone, and dihyrocodeine in his system, however, the jury returned a lesser verdict of negligent homicide.

Assistant District Attorney Elliot Cassidy prosecuted the case for the State, along with First Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Killingsworth.

Sentencing is set for Apr. 6, 2018, before Judge Sharon Wilson.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.