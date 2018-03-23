City of Lake Charles relaunches midnight basketball - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City of Lake Charles relaunches midnight basketball

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles is relaunching “Spring Midnight Basketball.”

City officials are working with Ward 3 Recreation to co-host the program in an effort to offer safe, recreational activities for young people in Southwest Louisiana.

The program is open to youth ages 12 to 17 and is free of charge. Games will be held each Friday night March 23 – May 18 from 8 p.m. to midnight at two recreation facilities: Pryce/Miller Community Center, located at 216 Albert Street; and the Donald Ray Stevens Community Center, located at 1619 Cessford Street.

Each Friday session will feature a guest speaker, who will share his or her unique personal story. In addition, representatives from numerous community agencies will also be present to speak to attendees about various topics including job skills, resume writing, college/trade school applications, etc.

For more information on the program, please call  the City's Recreation Department at 337-491-1280.

