FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny warm and breezy; rain returns next week

Our fantastic weather continues today but a marked warming trend is underway thanks to breezy south winds that will transport more humidity and a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures, while starting off in the 50s this morning, will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be the main factor today with gusts over 25 to 30 mph out of the SSE.

Through the early evening, temperatures will remain warm in the middle 70s and once the sun sets drop into the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue into the evening for those outdoor events, especially by the lake, so take that into account as you head out but rain won’t be a factor. Clouds will thicken up a bit overnight keeping temperatures in the 60s for nighttime lows.

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds with some sun as temperatures start off milder in the morning, reaching the 80 degree mark by afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will remain breezy with rain chances remaining near zero through Palm Sunday as highs top out in the lower 80s both days.

Some isolated showers will begin to be possible by Monday as a very slow-moving storm system that will remain parked to our north and west early next week makes a move through the area late next week. Our best computer guidance shows a front moving through the state by next Thursday which is when we will see the bulk of the heaviest rain with some clearing by Friday and for the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

