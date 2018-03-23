SWLA Garden Conference and Expo begins today

The Southwest Louisiana Garden Conference and Expo is celebrating their 19 annual conference this weekend.

Garden lovers can stop by Burton Coliseum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow to see all kinds of floral designs, trees, shrubs, and flowers.

In addition, there will also be gardening tips, demonstrations, and lectures for the public to hear.

Every year, the expo attracts over three thousand visitors over the two-day event.

Admission is three dollars, and children twelve and under get in for free.

For more information on this weekend’s expo, and for a full list of demonstrations and items for sale visit their website.