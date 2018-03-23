Owner of old U.S. flag being sought

McNeese library archives director Pati Threatt is looking over an old U.S. flag that currently has no owner. The 48 star flag was brought in by Vietnam veteran Greg Foreman.

"You want to share it with others," said Threatt. "We want to spread our knowledge to the community. We don't want to just keep things to ourselves. You have to let your knowledge shine. What you know."

Foreman got the flag from a friend, who found it in a house he was demolishing a few years ago.

"It's actually in pretty good condition. There are no rips or tears in it, which is a good thing. There is a little water damage here and there. There's a little bit of dust. There are no holes from moths, so that's good, too."

"You want to keep it with just some mild detergent in the spots like this. You don't want to stress it by running it through the washing machine or the dryer or anything like that."

Also found with the flag was a 1944 black and white photo of a battalion at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

"We were just talking about how happy everybody looks in the photo. I was joking because I said they're happy because they're in Oklahoma in 1944 and not in Europe or Japan."

Threatt hopes she can do research that can help locate the flag's owner or family. If not, Foreman would like it donated to the World War 2 Museum in New Orleans.

