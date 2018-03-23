How to avoid becoming the victim of a phone tax scam

Each year when tax season rolls around, more and more people fall victim to aggressive phone scams. Chances are more than likely you or someone you know has received one of those calls. According to the IRS, each year thousands of people lose millions of dollars as well as their personal information to tax scams. Scammers typically use the tactic of fear, to bait their victims into believing them. Here are a few warning signs to look for if you ever find yourself the target of a vicious phone scam.

The public should be aware that the IRS will always send taxpayers a written notification of any tax due via the U.S. mail.

The IRS never asks for credit card, debit card or prepaid card information over the telephone.

Consumers also need to understand that they will never be arrested for a debt they owe unless fraud is committed.

If someone calls you and tells you that you owe a debt, you have the right to request documentation of proof of the debt.

Consumers should never provide personal information such as social security number, bank account numbers or credit card numbers, etc. to an unknown caller.

Another warning sign of a scam is if the caller demands that you purchase a green dot moneypak card or to wire money "immediately"

If you feel you are being scammed, you can call and report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1.800.366.4484.

You may also want to report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission(FTC) at 877.382.4357.

