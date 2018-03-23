Sunrise Kitchen: Pan Maple Mustard Roasted Chicken - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise Kitchen: Pan Maple Mustard Roasted Chicken

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SOWELA chef Roy Angelle and culinary arts students Kristin Morrison and Rebecca Burch share a recipe for Pan Maple Mustard Roasted Chicken.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup 
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary 
  •  salt and pepper, to taste
  •  4 bone in, skin-on chicken thighs
  •  1 cup peeled and cubed squash
  • 2 large shallots, peeled and quartered
  • 8 ounces of Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375º F  
  • In a small mixing bowl, add mustard, syrup, rosemary and salt and pepper. Whisk to combine.  
  • Add butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and shallots to a mixing bowl and toss with salt, pepper, and 1 Tbsp. of olive oil.
  • Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and brush a thin layer of maple mustard sauce over the skin side of the chicken. Reserve sauce for later. Add chicken thighs, skin side down, to the pan.  
  • Spread veggies in an even layer around the chicken thighs, careful not to overcrowd the pan, or they won't roast, they'll steam. Make sure Brussels sprouts are placed cut side down for maximum roasted flavor. If desired, use a pastry brush to dot little amounts of the maple mustard sauce over the veggies.
  • Return pan to hot oven and bake for 15-18 minutes. Flip chicken over and return to oven for another 10-15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and at an internal temperature of 165º F.
  • Brush chicken with reserved maple mustard sauce and broil on high for a few minutes for a crispier skin.
  • Reserve drippings for sauce. Return sauce to a pot and bring to a boil. Add 4 ounces of chicken stock mixed with cornstarch and reduce.

For more information about SOWELA's culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.

    •   
