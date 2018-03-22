2018 Business Expo offers networking opportunity for small businesses

A day of networking was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Thursday.

From mom and pop shops to big players in industry, about 90 businesses were on display at the 2018 Business Expo showing the Lake Area what they have to offer. It's also a time for entrepreneurs to learn what resources are available to help grow their businesses, according to George Swift, president and CEO of the SWLA Economic Development Alliance.

"Our economy is good here in Southwest Louisiana and we have great opportunity, but it's going to take hard work for each business to benefit," said Swift. "You can't just sit back and it come to you, you have to get out and seek business with advertising, with contacts, and help grow your business."

While the expo is for all businesses, Swift says it's focused on the small business of Southwest Louisiana.

At the expo, Brossett Architect was honored as Small Business of the Year.

