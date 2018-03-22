Mock crash at Sam Houston High School shows reality of drinking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mock crash at Sam Houston High School shows reality of drinking and driving

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
The statistics are sobering.

Drunk driving is the leading cause of death in car crashes in Louisiana. According to the CDC, Louisiana has over twice the national average of deaths by alcohol-related vehicle accidents for those aged 0-20. 

The Louisiana State Police, Westlake Chemical, Ward 1 Volunteer Fire Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance, Hixson's Funeral Home, Bayou Wrecker Service, Acadian Glass, and Sam Houston High School participated in the mock crash.

Thursday morning, Sam Houston High School students acted out a car crash in real time in front of their peers.

"Our purpose is to have them avoid being in this situation," said Sgt. James Anderson. "You know, we were all their age at one time. We want them to understand that it can actually happen to you. That's the tragedy we are trying to prevent."

Several of the students who participated in the mock crash are seniors getting ready for their last prom. They hope that the demonstration they helped put on showed their fellow students the grim reality of drinking and driving.

"I really want this to change their decisions and make them realize what they are going to do prom night, make sure that this impacts them and hits home for them and that they do the right thing," senior Abi Conrad said.

Anderson said that in 2015, 64 percent of the people who died in car crashes investigated by Troop D were killed by an impaired driver. "We know a lot about vehicle crashes in our state. We know they are the leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 20. We know 94 percent of crashes are caused by human error.. and we know the majority of people who die in crashes are not wearing a seatbelt. What we don't know is who will be next."

Louisiana State Police frequently set up mock crashes across the state with hopes that the students who watch the demonstration will stay safe behind the wheel and not become a statistic.

