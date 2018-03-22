VPSO searching for Rosepine man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VPSO searching for Rosepine man

By KPLC Digital Staff
VPSO searching for John Michael Cooper (Source: VPSO) VPSO searching for John Michael Cooper (Source: VPSO)
ROSEPINE, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Rosepine man, according to a post on the VPSO Facebook page. 

John Michael Cooper, 56, of Rosepine was last in contact with family members on March 12.

Cooper is known to drive a silver 2005 Dodge Caravan with Louisiana license plate H412986. VPSO is trying to make sure Cooper is safe and well. He receives dialysis treatment and may be in need of medical care. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John M. Cooper is asked to call VPSO at 337-238-1311. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

